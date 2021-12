Jackson mayor tested positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The mayor of the state’s largest city tests positive for COVID.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba tested positive using a home test.

He is now awaiting results from a separate PCR test to confirm the results.

The city issued a press release confirming the news.

Lumumba is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot.

He is quarantining at home.