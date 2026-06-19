Jackson store employee killed, another injured in shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sources from CBS affiliate WJTV say that Jackson police are investigating after one store employee was killed and another was injured during an early morning shooting.

The shooting occurred at a business in the 200 block of N. Flag Chapel Road around 1:00 am on June 19, 2026.

According to police, one of the store employees died at the scene. The injured victim was transported to a local hospital and was in stable condition.

Investigators said the suspects are believed to be two Black males who were wearing ski masks.

Anyone with information about this case can contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.