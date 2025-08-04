Jacob Dykes named MSU Extension wildlife specialist

Jacob Dykes has been named the new wildlife specialist with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. (Photo by MSU Extension Service) Alt text -- Portrait of Jacob Dykes.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (Press Release) – According to Mississippi State University’s Press Release, the Mississippi State University Extension Service named Jacob Dykes the new wildlife specialist and co-director of the MSU Deer Lab.

Dykes specializes in white-tailed deer and has held a similar position at Texas A&M University since 2022. He was appointed to the MSU position in March, replacing Bronson Strickland, who retired on June 30, 2025, after serving in that position for several years.

“As an Extension wildlife specialist, my goal is to bridge the gap between wildlife research and management,” Dykes said. “I work directly with landowners, land managers, hunters, and the public to ensure they have the latest science-based information to implement practices on their properties that benefit wildlife.”

Dykes earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in wildlife, fisheries, and aquaculture at MSU. He worked at the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services National Training Academy at MSU before moving to Texas to work on his Ph.D. at Texas A&M University-Kingsville and the Caesar Kleberg Wildlife Research Institute.

“I will continue to conduct impactful research and ensure that the knowledge gained reaches those who will use it to improve wildlife and habitat management,” he said. “Much of this work will be done through the MSU Deer Lab, which has really enhanced our Extension mission.”

Learn more about MSU’s support of white-tailed deer and other wildlife in the state at http://extension.msstate.edu/natural-resources/wildlife.

