Jaxson Dart discusses return to Oxford

Jaxson Dart led Ole Miss football to its first 11-win season in school history in 2023. Dart then had to decide whether to enter the NFL Draft or return to Ole Miss for another season. After much deliberation, he decided he had unfinished business at the college level.

Dart enters the 2024 season as a top 10 favorite to win the Heisman Trophy and is leading a team with College Football Playoff aspirations.

When asked about his decision to return, Dart laid out his reasoning step by step.

“I made the final decision two days before the Peach Bowl,” Dart said. “I rode out that decision as long as I could. I have a great corner helping me make decisions like that. I ultimately saw the vision this program had and the possibilities with everyone coming back. Ole Miss embraced me and I felt like it was right to go out with one last dance.”

The Rebels kick off their season August 31 against Furman.