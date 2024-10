Jaxson Dart named William V. Campbell Trophy finalist

Ole Miss senior quarterback Jaxson Dart has been named a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy.

Dart is one of 16 signal callers to be nominated for the award that recognizes the top student athlete on and off the field. He has led the Rebels to a 5-2 start while throwing 14 touchdowns to just three interceptions through seven games.

The winner will be nominated on December 10th.