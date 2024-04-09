Jeff Lebby discusses quarterback play: ‘I want a guy that can create predictable outcomes’

Jeff Lebby is the third Mississippi State head coach in the last three years, and with the change comes another new offensive scheme.

Lebby is known for his fast-moving offense and spreading the ball around the field. To have success in this type of offense Lebby and his quarterback have to always be on the same page.

“I like to be able to call a play and know what is going to happen before the ball is snapped,” Lebby said. “For that to happen a guy has got to think just like me.”

Baylor transfer Blake Shapen is predicted to be the starting quarterback but Lebby also has options with redshirt freshman Chris Parson.