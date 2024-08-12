Jeff Lebby praises Mississippi State’s offensive line

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State football completed its first scrimmage on Sunday. One specific area that caught head coach Jeff Lebby’s eye was the offensive line.

Lebby played the offensive line at Oklahoma so he knows firsthand what it takes to be a successful unit. The Bulldogs brought Makylan Pounders, Ethan Miner and Marlon Martinez in from the transfer portal. It is difficult to gel this early but Lebby has been impressed with the big guys up front.

“The group is really taking great strides since we’ve ended spring ball,” Lebby said. “Maybe the group that has made the most improvement through fall camp and continues to get better. Appreciate their toughness and for a group that hasn’t known each other for a long time, you wouldn’t know it. Cody has done a great job creating that and it has been huge for us.”