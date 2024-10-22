Jeff Lebby praises MSU fans for continued support amid struggles

Mississippi State football was back in Davis Wade Stadium for the first time in nearly a month as the team hosted No. 14 Texas A&M this past Saturday.

Despite a hefty losing streak, MSU’s attendance was just over 50,000 on Saturday. Although the Bulldogs picked up their sixth loss of the season, head coach Jeff Lebby asked for that same support this Saturday as they get set to host Arkansas.

“My appreciation for our fan base and for that stadium to be the way it was on Saturday, with us going through the things that we’re going through right now, to me, is incredibly special,” Lebby said.