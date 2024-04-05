Jeff Lebby talks addition of MSU basketball’s Jimmy Bell to football team

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State men’s basketball center Jimmy Bell Jr. joined the MSU football team during spring practice last week.

The 6-foot-10, 280-pound big is out of basketball eligibility but maintains one season of football eligibility. In his one season at West Virginia, Bell worked out with the football team but never played in a game — so he still has that year of eligibility.

Bell is expected to be an offensive tackle, which is the position he played in high school.

Bell spent just one season in Starkville under head coach Chris Jans. He started 16 games, filling in for the injured Tolu Smith. Bell averaged five points and five rebounds a game.

Lebby said Bell talked to him about wanting to join the team. He said they plan on taking “baby steps” with Bell to set him up for success.

“It’ll be a little bit slower process than some other guys, obviously with him coming off the hardwood,” Lebby said. “But I love the fact that he wants to be out here after a long season.”