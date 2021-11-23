Jeffery Simmons plans to “adopt-a-kid” for Christmas

Former Noxubee County and Mississippi State star Jeffery Simmons is planning to make a difference for a young child this year. The Titans’ standout defensive lineman will adopt a kid for Christmas.

“It has always been my dream to be able to make some child’s Christmas special,” Simmons said in a statement. “It brings me joy to see the photos on social media during the holidays as the children are smiling from ear to ear because they’ve received so many beautiful gifts from Santa. However, some children are not as fortunate to receive those same gifts. While it isn’t really about the gifts, I can remember being happy that I received some of the gifts I wanted as a kid, and I want to make sure we can make this happen for someone else.”

You must be between 5-17 years old and live in the U.S to be eligible. December 15th is the deadline. Here is the link to register:

https://www.jefferysimmons.com/Christmas-Dream.php