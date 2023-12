Jeffrey Simmons gifts Tyrone Shorter and his wife tickets to the Super Bowl

Tyrone Shorter coached Jeffrey Simmons at Noxubee County High School. Simmons became one of the elite defensive lineman in the NFL and earned the Tennessee Titans nomination for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Each nominee is given two all-expense-paid trips to the Super Bowl to give to people of their choosing. Simmons surprised Shorter and his wife with the trip, expressing how much they have meant to him.