Wisconsin man wins 2023 Tupelo Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist competition

Jesse Aron will represent Tupelo at the Ultimate contest in August at Graceland

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Wisconsin man will represent Tupelo at the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist competition in Graceland later this summer.

The winner of the Tupelo Elvis Tribute Artist Competition was crowned this afternoon during Elvis Festival.

Jesse Aron has won many titles and contests over his 26-year career as an Elvis Tribute Artist, but winning Tupelo is a big deal.

“This is just as good to me as winning the Ultimate would be, because this is where it started, where he came from, this is his hometown,” Aron said.

The 47-year-old lives in Green Bay Wisconsin, and says he grew up listening to Elvis, because of his parents, who were die-hard fans. Even though his name is a tribute to the singer, Jesse is Elvis’ twin brother who was stillborn, and of course, Aron is Elvis’ middle name.

Like all Elvis Tribute Artists, Jesse Aron is a fan of the Tupelo native, who forever left his mark on the world.

“It has been a pleasure and I’ve met so many wonderful people, my wife included, the man has given me so much in my life, I have to thank him for everything I have. I really do,” he said.

With the Tupelo win under his belt, Jesse Aron will represent Elvis’ birthplace at the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist competition in August during Elvis Week at Graceland.

“Boot camp, big time, all those little extra things I’ve been working on have to be amped up, even more. Workouts, the cardio, the way you eat, everything really matters over these next few weeks,” Aron said.

Out of fifteen winners of the Tupelo contest, eight have gone on to win the Ultimate in Memphis. Jesse Aron is hoping to make that number nine.

Aron receives $5,000, a guitar from Tupelo Hardware, and a statue of young Elvis, along with other prizes for his first-place win.