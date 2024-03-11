Jessika Carter wins the Gillom Trophy in senior campaign

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WCBI)- Jessika Carter earned the Gillom trophy, naming her the best women’s basketball player in Mississippi.

Carter has been nominated three times but this is her first time winning the award. She averaged over 14 points and 10 rebounds per game while racking up nearly two blocks per contest.

Carter is a big reason why the Bulldogs are in the NCAA tournament conversation.

“Jessika Carter is the best story in women’s basketball,” MSU head coach Sam Purcell said. “For a young lady to be at Mississippi State for five years, have some coaching changes and in a time and an era that you can transfer and she never left. Most importantly get this program in a possibility, which we will find out Sunday to two NCAA tournaments back to back it’s a credit to her and her leadership and who she is on the court and even off the court.”

Mississippi State women’s basketball will find out if it will make a second consecutive NCAA tournament appearance Sunday night.