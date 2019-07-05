Jetliner makes emergency landing in Boston due to fire in cabin

Emergency vehicles are seen from a distance at the scene of an emergency landing of a Virgin Atlantic flight in Boston’s Logan International Airport on the night of July 4, 2019 CBS Boston

Boston — A Virgin Atlantic plane made an emergency landing at Logan International Airport after a passenger seat caught fire in mid-flight Thursday night, CBS Boston reports. The plane was flying from John F. Kennedy Airport in New York to Heathrow Airport in London.

Massachusetts State Police said a battery pack for a cell phone charger stuffed between the seats may have been to blame. The fire was quickly put out by the crew.

The Boston Fire Department was called to check the plane at about 9 p.m.

The firefighters were loaded on before we could get off,” said passenger Cory Tanner told CBS Boston. “People were definitely nervous just because we didn’t know what it was.”

No serious injuries were reported, but one passenger did refuse treatment for a smoke-related complaint.

All 217 passengers were evacuated from the plane. They were to be rebooked on later flights.

The Associated Press reports it was the second unusual landing at Logan Thursday. In the first, an American Airlines flight out of Chicago declared an emergency when a cockpit light indicated a possible mechanical problem as it neared Boston. The plane landed without incident.