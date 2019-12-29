Jim Gaffigan on what's wrong with 2020

- Advertisement -

The “Sunday Morning” contributor can’t get behind the New Year:

We. like the Jetsons, are living in the 21st century. The resemblance ends there.

Next week is going to be 2020? That can’t be right?

The year is going to be 2020?

And everyone is like, “Okay, next year is 2020. That makes sense.”

No! It can’t be 2020.

What are we, “The Jetsons”?

Okay, fine. I guess it’s going to be 2020, but it’s weird.

It’s already 2020? I’m still writing 1993 on checks.

(Okay, nobody writes checks anymore, but if we were, I’d be writing 1993.)

It’s already 2020?

I never felt like I partied like it’s 1999.

Well, not enough.

I’m still kind of relieved about that whole Y2K thing.

Whatever was supposed to happen thankfully didn’t happen.

To me 9/11 just happened.

I remember it like it was yesterday.

Because to me it was yesterday.

Besides, 2020 is not a year; it’s a news show on a different network that was created to compete with “60 Minutes.”

(By the way, don’t forget to watch “60 Minutes” tonight!)

2020 is not a year.

20-20 means you have a perfect vision.

Which does not describe the current planet, or this country.

If anything, we see less clearly than we used to.

Fake news. Polarization. We only see our point of view.

I’ve got a solution. Let’s call it Twenty-Two-Zero.

You like it, right?

Alright, it’s not that great.

Fine! It’s going to be 2020. Happy New Year!

