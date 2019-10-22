Jimmy Carter hospitalized with fractured pelvis after a fall

Mr. Carter previously fell on October 6, just days after his 95th birthday. He ended up with a black eye and needed 14 stitches, but went ahead with plans to attend the opening ceremony for a Habitat for Humanity build in Nashville along with his wife Rosalynn, who is 92.
Mr. Carter survived a dire cancer diagnosis in 2015 and surpassed George H.W. Bush as the longest-lived U.S. president in history this spring. He has had some trouble walking after a hip replacement in May, but still regularly teaches Sunday School.
The Carters recently became the longest married presidential couple, surpassing George and Barbara Bush, with more than 73 years of marriage.