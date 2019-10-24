Jimmy Carter released from hospital after fall

Former President Jimmy Carter on Thursday was released from the hospital afterin a fall at his Georgia home earlier this week, the Carter Center announced in a statement.

“He is looking forward to continuing to recuperate at his home in Plains, Georgia, and thanks everyone for their kind well wishes,” the statement said.

A center spokesperson on Monday described the injury as a “minor pelvic fracture” and said Mr. Carter was in “good spirits.”

- Advertisement -

Mr. Carter, 95, previously fell on October 6, just days after his birthday. He ended up with a black eye and needed 14 stitches, but went ahead with plans to attend the opening ceremony for a Habitat for Humanity build in Nashville.