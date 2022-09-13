JL King Center program encouraging movement for health and longevity

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A program at the J L King Center has a prescription for health and longevity – Get up – Get Moving – and Get Out.

The Center is borrowing the Cleveland Clinic’s Clinic to Community model and rolling it into what they call Longevity Circles.

The focus is turning exercise into a social activity and getting outside as much as possible.

On days, like today, when the weather is good, that means walking outside.

In inclement weather, there are indoor exercises, like chair yoga, stretching, and weight bearing exercise.

“Just being isolated is not good for people. We are social creatures and coming out to the community, watching the people talk today and visit and make connections is huge. So, just because we get older, we kind of expect a decline, but there are a lot of ways to not only slow but also reverse decline now,” said Alison Buehler, coordinator.

The Longevity Circles meet at 9 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at the JL King Center.