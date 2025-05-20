Job employment numbers indicate new record high across MS

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – More Mississippians are working than ever before. That’s the message from Governor Tate Reeves’ office today.

The employment numbers for April are in, and 1,243,807 across the state.

That is a new record high for the number of Mississippians employed and for the number of jobs in the state.

There is other good economic news as well. According to the press release from the Governor’s Office, Mississippi had the second-fastest-growing economy and fourth-fastest-growing per capita income in the United States.

