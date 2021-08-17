Job fair in Ackerman highlights many people determined to work

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The 2021 Ackerman job fair gave Mississippians the chance to find their next career path.

Hosted by the Governor’s Job Network at the Choctaw County Community Center Tuesday morning, several employers from law enforcement, the medical industry, and tech companies met participated in the event.

Event leaders said there are plenty of people determined to find work in our state.

“It really appears that the individuals who are attending these events are very hungry for work,” said Adam Todd of the Governor’s Job Network. “They are very qualified applicants who are realizing right now is a very great time to poise yourself in the position we are all in for all the vacancies that are happening and occurring right now.”

For information on future events and opportunities, go to jobfairs.ms.gov