Job seekers stop by Starkville Sportsplex for employment opportunities

At the Starkville job fair, businesses were doing what they could to get people in the building

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Job seekers stopped by the Starkville Sportsplex in hopes of finding a new job. Many sectors of the workforce have had problems recruiting and or retaining employees.

WCBI’s job fair at the Starkville sportsplex helped nearly 20 employers connect with potential employees. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics; transportation and warehousing was the only job market sector that showed sizable losses in August.

The Golden Triangle sectors are following that same trend of not losing too many workers, but positions still need filling.

At the Starkville job fair, businesses were doing what they could to get people in the building.

“If you’re full-time you can do paid vacation, 401K retirement, health insurance even for not fulltime workers we do 50 percent off discounts,” said Harvey’s General Manager Max Schoolar.

“We offer free healthcare through Cigna for our employees we have awesome family package plans if you want to add your husband, wife, or children,” said Human Resource Manager of Dugan Nursing Home Latoya Bennett.

Dozens of hopeful employees worked the room in hopes of landing a job. In some cases, it can be a challenge to recruit and retain people. Several companies said social media helps in recruiting efforts, but retaining people requires creating and maintaining a positive atmosphere.

“Providing an environment where people can grow and develop and feel successful, and a positive work environment, positive reinforcement that’s our company policy that’s our goal,” said Schoolar.

To see a full list of businesses, click here.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter