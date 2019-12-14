Joe Burrow wins 2019 Heisman Trophy

Louisiana State University quarterback Joe Burrow is the 2019 Heisman Memorial Trophy winner. The award was presented at the end of an hour-long ceremony on Saturday night.

Burrow has led the LSU Tigers to a 13-0 record in 2019 and the top spot in the College Football Playoff bracket. The LSU quarterback was considered the favorite coming into Saturday night’s ceremony.

“I think the first thing I want to say is,” Burrow began after being named the winner. He was quickly overcome with emotion, however, and had to take a long pause before continuing his speech.

“I want to thank my O-line first,” Burrow said when he regained his composure. He then named each of his starting offensive linemen, and even threw in LSU’s starting tight end, thanking him for helping block pass rushers such as fellow finalist Chase Young, a defensive end from Ohio State.

Burrow is himself a transfer from Ohio State. He made the move to LSU when he realized Dwayne Haskins, now the quarterback for the Washington Redskins, would be named the starting quarterback at Ohio State for 2018.

“I’m just so thankful for LSU and Ohio State,” Burrow said. “Two of the best programs in the country. My journey, I wouldn’t have traded it for anything in the world.”

Burrow once again became emotional when thanking his coach, Ed Orgeron.

“I didnt play for 3 years,” Burrow said through tears. “You took a chance on me not knowing if I could play or not, and I’m forever grateful for you.”

Burrow’s win was historic, as he broke multiple voting records, including highest percentage of first place votes received, largest margin of victory and highest percentage of possible points.

Burrow was the first LSU player since defensive back Tyrann Mathieu to be named a Heisman finalist. He is the first LSU player to win the award since running back Billy Cannon in 1959.

Burrow won out over fellow finalists Young, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.