Joe Jackson, the father of late Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson and the mastermind behind The Jackson 5, has died at age 89. Carlos Keyes, representative for Jackson’s son, Tito Jackson, confirmed Joe Jackson’s death. The legendary stage parent and music manager was reportedly battling terminal cancer.

- Advertisement -

A Jackson family source told “Entertainment Tonight” that the family’s patriarch was hospitalized with terminal cancer Friday in Las Vegas. The source also said that he had been battling cancer for some time, with doctors telling the family that he had a limited amount of time left to live, and that the illness was untreatable.

His Twitter account posted a cryptic tweet Sunday that said, “I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes.”

I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes. pic.twitter.com/PGcmbulzyC — Joseph Jackson (@Joe5Jackson) June 24, 2018

However, Paris Jackson later tweeted that her grandfather did not post the tweet, saying, “My grandfather did not tweet this. I’m not sure if he’s ever used this account.”

Joe Jackson had been struggling with his health for the past several years. He was hospitalized in 2016 after a high fever, and in 2015, he was hospitalized after suffering a stroke.

Jackson engineered the careers of The Jackson 5 and then the solo careers of Michael and Janet Jackson. Though his children accused their controversial father of abuse, he was quoted as saying of Michael’s accusations, “I never beat him. I whipped him with a stick and a belt. I never beat him. You beat someone with a stick.” Jackson had a difficult relationship with his troubled son. People who knew Michael said that the two became closer after Michael became a father of three, but when the King of Pop died, he cut his father out of his will.

Grandson Taj Jackson, son of Tito Jackson, emphasized, “Joe was loved by our ENTIRE family and our hearts are in pain. Let us grieve without the nastiness.#ripthehawk,” in a tweet.

Disgusted by some of the comments I’m reading about my grandpa Joe by those who didn’t even know him. Please don’t just regurgitate what you were spoon fed by the press. Joe was loved by our ENTIRE family and our hearts are in pain. Let us grieve without the nastiness.#ripthehawk — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) June 27, 2018

Grandon Randy Jackson Jr., son of Randy Jackson, tweeted, “RIP to the king that made everything possible!!! I love you grandpa.”

RIP to the king that made everything possible!!! I love you grandpa 🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/SI1C7lUuG6 — RANDY JACKSON (@randyjacksonjr) June 27, 2018

Joe Jackson is survived by his wife, Katherine Jackson, his ten living children and his grandchildren.

View Gallery

Getty