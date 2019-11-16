John Bel Edwards wins Louisiana governor's election

Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards won the Louisiana governor’s election Saturday evening, the Associated Press reports. The race was closely watched by political observers, as it could be a bellwether for President Trump’s electoral chances in 2020.

Republican challenger Eddie Rispone, a construction magnate and GOP donor making his first run for public office, helped force a runoff election after getting enough votes in October’s jungle primary to keep Edwards three percentage points short of 50%. In a jungle primary, if no candidate wins 50%, the top two candidates, regardless of party, face a runoff.

- Advertisement -

President Trump has taken an interest in the race, visiting Louisiana three times in the past two months. On Thursday, he hosted a rally in Bossier City, Louisiana, in which he urged residents to support Rispone.

Trending News

“The eyes of history are looking upon the great people of Louisiana,” Mr. Trump said at the rally, adding, “I really need you, but you really need you, to send a message to the corrupt Democrats in Washington.”

Mr. Trump also tweeted support for Rispone multiple times on Saturday.

“Good morning Louisiana! Polls are open at 7AM. Get out and VOTE for @EddieRispone to be your next Gov! He will get your taxes and auto insurance (highest in Country!) way down. Loves our Military & Vets. Will protect your 2A,” Mr. Trump wrote.