A report from the U.S. trade representative says China’s economic espionage costs the U.S. between $225 and 600 billion a year. John Carlin, who served as assistant attorney general for national security in the Obama administration, helped bring the first ever charges against Chinese hackers. Carlin joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the book he co-authored, “Dawn of the Code War: America’s Battle Against Russia, China, and the Rising Global Cyber Threat.”