John Legend named “2019 Sexiest Man Alive”

John Legend has been named the Sexiest Man Alive by People Magazine this year. The Grammy-winning singer known for his silky-smooth vocals was revealed as this year’s winner Tuesday night on NBC’s “The Voice.” He serves as a coach on the singing competition series with Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton.

Shelton, who was named Sexiest Man Alive in 2017, announced Legend’s honor on “The Voice.” Legend told the magazine in an issue out Friday that receiving the title comes with some pressure to follow Idris Elba, who was last year’s winner. He joked it was, “not fair and is not nice to me!”

Legend is a 10-time Grammy winner. The 40-year-old scored an Oscar in 2015 for co-writing the song “Glory” from the film “Selma.” He won a Tony Award for his co-producer work on “Jitney” and took home an Emmy as a producer on NBC’s live version of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” a project in which he also played the role of Jesus.

Other recent winners include Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth and David Beckham.

Legend has two children with model-television host-cookbook author Chrissy Teigen, who tweeted her excitement at the news Tuesday evening.

Legend said his wife is proud of him. The couple’s children? Not so much. Teigen posted a video of the reveal of their daughter asking to turn off “The Voice” and go back to a movie. Teigen titled the post “The kids … do not care.”