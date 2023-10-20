Joint operation involving several agencies yields 14 arrests in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A joint operation involving several law enforcement agencies netted 14 arrests in Clay County.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office, State Violent Crimes Task Force, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, The Highway Patrol, agents from Alcohol Beverage Control, and the West Point Police Department teamed up for Operation Saturation.

Deputies, officers, and agents arrested 14 suspects between the ages of 19 and 45.

Charges run the gamut from traffic offenses to DUI to resisting arrest and drug possession.

Several of those arrested also had outstanding warrants in Clay County.

The person facing the most serious charges was charged with possession of cocaine and reckless driving.

