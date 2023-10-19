Jones Community College student charged in death of JSU student

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A student at Jones Community College has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Jackson State student.

19-year-old Joshua Brown is being charged with the murder of 21-year-old Jaylen Burns, who was shot and killed Sunday night at University Pointe Apartments.

Jones College campus police arrested the 19-year-old and turned him over to the Jackson State University Police Department.

Brown is also being charged with being in possession of a weapon on school property, according to the affidavit.

Burns, a native of Chicago, was known as a leader on campus. His father told Jackson reporters that his son was trying to break up a fight at the time of the shooting.

Brown is scheduled to appear in Hinds County Court Friday morning.

