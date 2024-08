Jordan Watkins describes depth on Ole Miss’ roster: “It’s really a competitive atmosphere”

Ole Miss football loaded up in the transfer portal this offseason, recruiting the top ranked class in the country.

One of head coach Lane Kiffin’s goals this year was to build a team with enough top end talent and depth to compete with any team in the nation.

The Rebels are still early in fall camp but wide receiver Jordan Watkins already notices a difference in this year compared to those prior.