Joseph Daughtry announced as one of the final candidates for Chief of Police in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced the final four candidates for the position of Chief of Police for the Jackson Police Department, and one of them is no stranger to the Golden Triangle.

According to CBS Affiliate WJTV, current Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, along with three others, were selected from an original pool of 32 applicants from across the country.

Daughtry has nearly 30 years of experience. He is the current police chief of Columbus and has served as the police chief for the City of Natchez.

The other 3 finalist are RaShall Brackney – who served for three decades with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, before retiring as a Commander, LeJon Roberts – who currently serves as a Police Major with the New Orleans Police Department and has more than 27 years of experience, and Wendell Watts – who has has 30 years of experience and currently serves as the Assistant Chief of Patrol Operations for JPD. He has served as the police chief for the City of Gluckstadt.

Jackson Mayor John Horhn said he will conduct individual in-person interviews with each of the four finalists this week.

A separate Police Chief Search Committee panel will hold in-person interviews with each candidate.

The City will complete its final evaluations and announce the selected candidate afterward.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones is the current Jackson police chief.

