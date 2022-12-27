Joseph Daughtry to be sworn in Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The Daughtry era will officially begin Tuesday for the Columbus Police Department.

Joseph Daughtry Sr. will be sworn in at the Municipal Complex at 2 PM.

Daughtry previously served as police chief for the Natchez Police Department and is currently the president of the Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police.

While tomorrow’s ceremony will make him the official chief, Daughtry has already had a hand in some of the investigations within the city of Columbus.