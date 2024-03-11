Josh Hubbard becomes first freshman to win the Howell Trophy

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WCBI)- Josh Hubbard won the Howell trophy as the best men’s basketball player in Mississippi.

Hubbard is the first freshman to ever take home the honors. He led Mississippi State with 16.8 points per game and is shooting a conference-best 36.7% from three-point range.

The award means a little extra to Hubbard since he has spent his entire life in Mississippi.

“I’m a Mississippi guy born and raised,” Hubbard said. “to go to Mississippi State, my brother went there, and all the names and great players that went there to the pro level it definitely means a lot. Coach Jans pushed me to my limits and he has a special place in my heart as a coach and a person. My family and my village helped me with all the success in my life so credit to them as well.”

Mississippi State takes on LSU in its first SEC tournament game on Thursday at noon.