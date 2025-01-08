Josh Hubbard lands on Wooden Award Midseason Watch List

The Mississippi State sophomore guard is one of 25 players selected to the prestigious list.

The entire country has slowly become well-acquainted with the name Josh Hubbard. It’s been well deserved, as the Mississippi State sophomore guard has taken another step of improvement in his second year as a Bulldog. Now, he’s been recognized for his efforts.

On Tuesday evening, Hubbard landed on the prestigious John R. Wooden Award Midseason Watch List, one of 25 total players on the list. The Wooden Award is presented annually to the outstanding collegiate basketball player of the year. Hubbard was also on the preseason watch list, which contained 50 total players.

This season, Hubbard has been outstanding, averaging 17.7 points per game. He also ranks within the top 10 of the SEC in assist-to-turnover ratio, three-point field goals made, three-point field goal percentage, and free throw percentage. He’s one of four SEC players to both play in every game this season and to tally double-digit points in those games.

The Wooden Award All-American Team will be announced during the week of the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight. The winners and the All Americans of the 2025 John R. Wooden Award will be honored at the Los Angeles Athletic Club on Friday, April 11, 2025.