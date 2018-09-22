Journalist captured by pirates on what got him through 977 days in captivity

Back in 2011, journalist and author Michael Scott Moore agreed to write a book about the pirates who’d been plaguing the coast of East Africa. He hoped to get close to his subject but not as close as he got. Soon after arriving in Somalia in January of 2012, Moore was captured by pirates and held prisoner for more than two-and-a-half-years until a ransom secured his freedom. Moore joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss his new book, “The Desert and the Sea: 977 Days Captive on the Somali Pirate Coast,” which details his harrowing journey.