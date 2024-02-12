JSU’s Sonic Boom of the South performs with Usher at Super Bowl

COURTESY: CBS

LAS VEGAS (WCBI) – Sharp-eyed and sharp-eared viewers caught a “Sonic Boom” during the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The Jackson State University Marching Band played on one of entertainment’s largest stages.

The Sonic Boom of the South backed up Usher and several guest performers in front of a crowd of over 60,000 people at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and a television audience of over 100 million.

Along with helping provide a soundtrack for the performance, members of The Boom also showed off some of their signature moves on the field, even spelling out Usher’s name.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X