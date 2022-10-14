Judge blocks state law that would give federal funds to private schools

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A judge blocks a state law that would use $10 million of federal pandemic relief money for infrastructure grants for private schools.

Parents for Public Schools sued to block the program.

The nonprofit claims the funding gives private schools a competitive advantage over public schools.

Section 208 of the Mississippi Constitution prohibits using public money for any school that is not a free school.

Hinds County Chancery Judge Crystal Wise Martin says public funding for private schools adversely affects public schools and their students.

