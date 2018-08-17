The judge in the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort denied a motion from media organizations to make public the names of the jurors in the trial, saying he has faced “criticism and threats” and doesn’t want the same for jurors.

Judge T.S. Ellis cited the “peace and safety” of the jurors and “the integrity of the process” in denying the motion. Ellis, 78, told a packed courtroom that he is now receiving protection from the U.S. Marshals as a result of the threats he’s faced.

“I have the Marshals’ protection,” Ellis said. “I don’t even go to the hotel alone.”

“I’ve received criticism and threats,” Ellis said, “I’d imagine [jurors] would, too,” he added.

Ellis’ comments came during the second day of jury deliberations, as jurors review 18 counts in Manafort’s financial fraud trial. It’s unclear when jurors will reach a decision.

Ellis said he didn’t feel right to release their names, adding he’s only taken such measure one or twice in his more than three decades on the bench.

“I had no idea this case excited this emotion,” Ellis also said. “I had no idea how this case would be perceived by the public and the press.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.