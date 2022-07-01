July begins with more scattered PM storms

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A classic summertime forecast holds through most of the upcoming holiday weekend. Hotter and slightly drier weather settles in next week.

FRIDAY: A nice mixture of clouds and sunshine is in store as highs top out in the upper 80s. Like the previous few days, initially isolated downpours become more prevalent in the afternoon, but the coverage will remain random & uneven. Most activity will weaken after sunset.

WEEKEND: Scattered, mainly afternoon and early evening showers and storms continue Saturday with highs near 90 degrees. The coverage will likely be a bit less by Sunday and Monday as highs creep moreso into the lower and possibly middle 90s. Heat indices will likely exceed 100 degrees as well.

NEXT WEEK: Rain chances look to stay quite isolated as summer heat rebuilds. Expect highs to reach into the middle 90s by mid-week.