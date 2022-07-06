July heat and humidity keeps ramping-up

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – July’s heat and humidity continues to build. High temperatures will be on the brink of reaching 100° by Saturday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. The warmth and humidity will make for a sticky-feeling night. Low near 75°.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. High near 97°. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms are expected once again. Chance of rain: 30%. Another big story will be the heat danger. Heat index values will reach 105-110° Thursday afternoon. Take it easy and stay cool!

FRIDAY: The workweek will end mostly dry and hot. Expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures to reach the upper 90s by late afternoon. High near 98°.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday looks to be our best chance for rain during the forecast period. Scattered thunderstorms and mostly cloudy skies are likely Saturday, with a few showers possibly lingering through Sunday morning. Temperatures will climb into the 90s both days.

