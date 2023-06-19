June 18-19 severe weather update #1

PEARL, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is working closely with counties to assess the damage from the June 18-19 storms that swept through the state. Jasper County officials have confirmed one fatality and nearly two dozen injured. At the time of this release, Central Mississippi had over 49,000 without power.

MEMA encourages residents with any damage to do the following:

File an insurance claim.

Take photos of the damage.

Report damage to county/MEMA via the self-report tool.

The Jasper County Community Center (124 Edmund King Drive, Bay Springs, MS) is open to assist affected residents.

