June 2023 Severe Weather Update – 6/20

PEARL, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is working closely with counties to assess the damage from the June 19 storms that swept through the state.

In Jackson County, local officials are reporting that an estimated 100 structures were damaged. This includes homes, apartments, businesses, churches, and schools. These numbers are preliminary and could change as the damage assessment process continues. Six people were injured in Jackson County.

MEMA also continues to work closely with Jasper County in the aftermath of the storms on June 18-19. Officials have confirmed one fatality and nearly two dozen injured. Jasper County is reporting damage to 72 homes due to an EF3 tornado. These numbers could change as damage assessments continue.

MEMA encourages residents with any damage to do the following:

• File an insurance claim.

• Take photos of the damage.

• Report damage to county/MEMA via the self-report tool.

SNAP Replacement Benefit Information for current SNAP Recipients who’ve been without power for more than six hours:

• To request a replacement of SNAP benefits, households must report the disaster to their local MDHS office within 10 days of the date of the disaster. Households may submit the replacement request form by mail, email, or by using the upload features on the Mississippi Department of Human Services website. If recipients need assistance, call the Economic Assistance Customer Service Center at 1(800)948-3050.

Official MEMA Press Release: June 2023 Severe Weather Update 6.20

