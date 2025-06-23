June 22 marked over 2 years since Kenneth Reed went missing

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – June 22 marked two years and four months since a man went missing in Shuqualak.

Kenneth Reed was last seen on February 22, 2023, at about 10:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of Lime Street in Noxubee County.

Earlier in the morning, Reed was dropped off at his grandfather’s home.

Reed stayed at the home while his grandfather went to town for a few hours.

He became unreachable by phone during the midmorning hours, and his family became concerned.

His grandfather decided to return to his house to check on Reed.

On his way back home, he came across a blue, 1998 Chevrolet Silverado, which belonged to him.

Inside the truck was Reed’s cell phone.

The truck was found abandoned near the intersection of Mahorner Road and Paulette Road in the Shuqualak Community.

Reed lived with his mother at the time of his disappearance, and the two are very close.

She believes if Reed had been able to contact her, he would have.

It is believed that Reed has been the victim of foul play.

A Silver Alert was issued for him by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation on February 24, 2023, and Reed suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

He has not been seen or heard from since and his case remains unsolved at this time.

If you have any information regarding the circumstances of the disappearance or whereabouts of Mr. Kenneth Reed please contact the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers, or use the P3 tips app, and always remember that you can report anonymously.

