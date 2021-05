COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A long-time Columbus celebration is returning to its old stomping grounds.

Juneteenth – Columbus says the festival will return to Sim Scott Park on June 18 and 19th.

The organization opted not to host the event last year due to COVID-19.

There will be live music, vendors, and other family-friendly activities at the two festivals.

One of the organizers, Supervisor Leroy Brooks, says it will be Juneteenth as everyone in the community remembers it.