Juneteenth events happening in Northeast MS this weekend

Juneteenth is this upcoming Wednesday, June 19th, but you can celebrate the federal holiday beginning this weekend.

A Juneteenth celebration will be held at Starkville’s Unity Park on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The 3rd annual Juneteenth parade will take place in downtown Columbus Saturday morning. The lineup for the parade is at the soccer fields at 9 a.m.

In Columbus, Sim Scott Park will host the 27th annual Juneteenth festival beginning at 12 p.m. on Saturday. The event will have live entertainment and food vendors.

Amory is having a Juneteenth Community Funday at Frisco Park. The festivities begin at 3 p.m. Until 9:30 p.m. There will be live entertainment, vendors, and food trucks.

Tupelo will kick off their celebrations with a parade at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The parade will start at the c.c. Augustus Center and end at Gumtree Park where there will be more festivities.

Lastly, Booneville is hosting its celebration of freedom on Sunday at the Sunflower Community Park at 5 p.m. There will be a parade, live entertainment, and food and craft vendors.

