Junior Auxiliary of Columbus hosts Reality Fair for New Hope students

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Learning how to budget your bank account and how much to spend on groceries are valuable skills.

The Junior Auxiliary of Columbus is making sure students in Lowndes County master those life lessons.

New Hope High students participated in the organization’s Reality Fair.

The teens are given real-world financial scenarios and have to make decisions on how to spend their “money.”

JA does the same “Game of Life” at all the schools in the county, along with a Choose Kindness fair for elementary and middle schoolers.

