Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo gets ready for 61st annual Charity Ball

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Last-minute preparations are underway for an elegant party with a purpose in Tupelo.

Associate members of the Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo spent the day transforming the Cadence Bank Arena for the 61st annual Charity Ball.

JA members were decorating the stage and runway, where living ads will take their walk. They also were busy prepping the food for the gala.

The Charity Ball is the only fundraiser for the group and all proceeds help thousands of children throughout Lee County year-round.

“I love everyone coming together, working together on a project that benefits the kids. I’m also on the clothes closet committee. So, I get to see how the money raised here goes directly to benefit children of Lee County,” said Megan Johnson, Bandstand-Runway Committee.

“It is a lot of hard work. But pays off immensely when you get to see the faces of the children we help and get to be part of helping make their lives better. It fills my cup so much to be able to do that,” said Jessie Leddy, Food Committee.

The 61st annual Charity Ball kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Friday night at the Cadence Bank Arena. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

