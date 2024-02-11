Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo held its 61st annual Charity Ball

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The presentation of Living Ads kicked off the 61st annual Charity Ball. Area businesses sponsor senior high girls, who walk across the stage, and through the audience, as their names and the businesses they represent are called.

For the young ladies, being a Living Ad is a huge honor as they are finishing up their senior year and helping the Junior Auxiliary make a difference in the community.

“So JA has multiple people they help, this is their one fundraiser of the year, so truly, it’s not just a night to get dressed up, it is also a night to help the community so much, everybody in the community can be grateful for this event,” said Hailee Spradling.

“Being a senior is so much fun, and being able to be part of something like this is incredible, not only do you get to do this with your friends, who you go to school with but you also get to meet new people from the surrounding areas, not only that but you get to have fun, dress up, it’s just a fun experience overall,” Sydney Barber said.

Sons of JA members escort each Living Ad as they take their walk.

“It is quite an honor, my mom is a member of JA, so is Jack’s to guide these girls on their path, let them shine, is quite an honor,” said escort Jackson Root.

Another highlight of every charity ball is the recognition of Citizen of the Year.

Kay Mathews is known for her work at the Regional Rehab Center, retiring as executive director in 2014. She is also involved in numerous community and faith-based groups. Matthews says she is overwhelmed at the honor.

“I have known of the projects JA has had at the Rehab Center, our mission was the same, take care of the kids, take care of the families, help them in whatever way and that’s what has been going on,” Mathews said.

The charity ball may be the only fundraiser of the year for the JA, but its impact is felt year-round through programs helping thousands of kids throughout the area.

