Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo honors school administrators, counselors and nurses

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It was an opportunity to thank local school administrators for their hard work during a luncheon organized by the Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo.

The JA’s: “School Aid” committee organized the lunch for administrators, nurses and counselors in Tupelo and Lee county schools.

During the lunch, administrators heard about the many services JA offers for students, such as a clothes closet and free eye exams for students who need reading glasses.

Committee chairperson Emily Addison says it’s important to honor leaders throughout the schools.

“As a committee, we really want to focus on thanking them because this has been a few tough years we’ve had hard times with the pandemic, they’re already facing so many challenges and we want to make sure they know they are appreciated and thank them very much for all that they are doing for our schools,” said Emily Addison, chairperson of the School Aid committee for JA of Tupelo.

The luncheon was held at Tupelo’s First Presbyterian Church.