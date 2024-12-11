Junior Auxiliary provides students with meals for Christmas

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Schools across the area will soon be dismissing for Christmas break and that means some students won’t be getting that guaranteed two meals a day.

That’s why the West Point Junior Auxiliary is stepping up to make sure no child goes hungry over the holidays.

As part of their monthly back-pack buddies program, the organization assembled extra non-perishable food bags to send home with students.

For this month, members packed and delivered nearly 80 bags.

“We take our back pack buddies during the holidays, and we double the food that they get, so that we that they have more food. They get out longer for the holidays, so we want to make sure that they are covered during the holiday time. We know there are kids out there who may not get extra food, and they may have just the bare minimum, so we just want to We to provide a little more extra food for them,” said Kimbry Wedel, President of the West Point Junior Auxiliary.

