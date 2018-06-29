Jurors get case of man accused of strangling, burning woman

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) – Jurors are considering the fate of a Mississippi man accused of strangling a woman to death with a rope and then burning her body and dumping it in a river, after he addressed them directly during closing arguments.

The Sun Herald reports that Joshua Peterman spoke to jurors Friday during part of closing arguments in his Gulfport trial on a first-degree murder charge in the death of 29-year-old Tena Broadus.

Peterman denies any involvement in the murder.

A number of witnesses already jailed for their parts in Broadus’ 2015 death testified to Peterman’s guilt. Defense attorney Phil Wittman attacked their credibility, saying four are heavy methamphetamine users.

But prosecutor Crosby Parker says investigators relied on the witnesses available. He says all were getting high at Peterman’s house the day Broadus died.

